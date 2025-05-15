Jets 2025 Predictions: Upsets, Heartbreakers, Final Record
The New York Jets' 2025 schedule is out and it should be a good year.
It's been an offseason of turnover with the two biggest differences being Aaron Glenn as the team's head coach and Justin Fields as the team's starting quarterback. The Jets had a solid 2025 National Football League Draft with Armand Membou and Mason Taylor as the team's top two picks.
New York has a young roster and should at least have a chance at a better record than in 2024 when it finished the season with a 5-12 record. ESPN's Adam Schefter also shared that the Jets have the seventh-easiest schedule for 2025 when taking into account teams' winning percentages from 2024.
The season won't kick off for a few months and there could be plenty more decisions to come for the roster by the time the season gets here.
While that is the case, here are game-by-game predictions based on the roster as it is currently constructed after the schedule was released on Wednesday night.
Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers (Home) - Win
Week 2: Buffalo Bills (Home) - Loss
Week 3: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Away) - Win
Week 4: Miami Dolphins (Away) - Win
Week 5: Dallas Cowboys (Home) - Loss
Week 6: Denver Broncos (Home - London) - Win
Week 7: Carolina Panthers (Home) - Win
Week 8: Cincinnati Bengals (Away) - Loss
Week 9: BYE Week
Week 10: Cleveland Browns (Home) - Win
Week 11: New England Patriots (Away) - Win
Week 12: Baltimore Ravens (Away) - Loss
Week 13: Atlanta Falcons (Home) - Win
Week 14: Miami Dolphins (Home) - Loss
Week 15: Jacksonville Jaguars (Away) - Loss
Week 16: New Orleans Saints (Away) - Win
Week 17: New England Patriots (Home) - Loss
Week 18: Buffalo Bills (Away) - Win
Overall Record Prediction: 10-7
Final Standings Prediction: Second Place in the AFC East, No. 3 Wild Card Spot
Quick Hits:
- A Week 1 chance at revenge for Fields should be enough to give the team an extra boost. If Aaron Rodgers takes the field for the Steelers it would just make things even bigger.
- A 3-1 start should be in the cards. It will be tough, but this roster should be considered right up there with the Steelers, Buccaneers, and Dolphins. The Bills are a tough matchup.
- After the BYE Week, the Jets have some favorable matchups. It's tough to beat a division foe twice in the same year which is why the predictions are that the Jets will split their matchups with the Dolphins and Patriots.
- Jacksonville could be really good or really bad. That matchup should be a considered a coinflip.
- The Jets likely will need a Week 18 win more than the Bills. This predictions is considering the Bills resting starters in Week 18.