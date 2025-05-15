Jets 'Bold' Prediction Shows Hints Of Lions
The New York Jets' 2025 schedule is interesting, to say the least.
The first three weeks of the season will see New York take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, Buffalo Bills at home, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. Those are three playoff teams from 2024 right away to deal with and one could have arguably the most polarizing star from New York in recent memory in Aaron Rodgers if he opts to sign with the Steelers as many expect that he will.
That's a brutal start to the season and it doesn't get much easier from there. From Week 4 through Week 8 the Jets will face the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, and the Cincinnati Bengals.
The schedule certainly is front-loaded with tough matchups but things are a little calmer in the second half. Weeks 10 and 11 are aganist the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots. The Jets have a tough Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens but from there on there are very winnable games againt the Atlanta Falcons, Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, New Orleans Saints, Patriots, and then the Bills.
It's going to be an interesting season and ESPN's Rich Cimini made a "bold" prediction that the Jets will end up showing flashes of the Detroit Lions team from a few years ago and start slow, but win five of their last six games.
"Bold prediction," Cimini shared. "The Jets will close the season with a flurry, conjuring up comparisons to the 2022 Detroit Lions, Glenn's previous team. They will win five out of their last six games, falling short of the playoffs but sparking hope for 2026. Only one of their final six opponents posted a winning record in 2024 (Bills). The Jets face 2023 MVP Lamar Jackson in Week 12 and 2024 MVP Josh Allen in Week 18. Between them, they play mostly teams in the same boat as they are -- teams with new coaches and/or relatively inexperienced quarterbacks. The schedule is ripe for a late-season rally."
There's a lot to be excited about right now in New York, even with the tough start to the season. There's plenty of talent on this Jets roster right now. Last year the Jets won five games. Looking at this schedule right now there's a real argument this team could win more.
