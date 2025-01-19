Jets 23-Year-Old Star Predicted To Stay In NY Despite Trade Rumors
The New York Jets' roster clearly will look different in 2025.
When you win just five games, clearly changes are on the way. New York currently doesn't have a head coach or a general manager although that should change in the somewhat near future. The Jets are looking to fill both spots right now.
The next Jets general manager will have to fill out the roster and there already have been a lot of trade rumors about the team. One player whose name has popped up in trade rumors is Breece Hall. While this is the case ESPN Jets insider Rich Cimini predicted that he will be with the team in 2025.
"RB Breece Hall: The Jets have excellent depth at running back, with the emergence of 2024 draft picks Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis, so they probably will receive trade inquiries on Hall," Cimini said. "He is entering the last year of his contract; there's no fifth-year option because he wasn't a first-round pick. While he has yet to crack 1,000 rushing yards in a season, Hall remains one of the most dangerous dual threats in the league. A new regime will find it hard to give up on that. Verdict: Stays."
Hall is just 23 years old and has shown some great flashes over his first three years in the NFL. He's someone who could be a dominant force for years to come for New York. It makes perfect sense to hold on to him.
