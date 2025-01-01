Jets 24-Year-Old Star Surprisingly Linked To Patriots
It has been an odd year with the New York Jets.
The Jets entered the season with so much hope with 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning to the field. New York seemed like it could be among the top contenders in the AFC but things just didn't work out.
New York is 4-12 on the season so far and it has been ugly at times. From firing coaches, to inconsistent play on the field, things have been somewhat dysfunctional. While this is the case, the Jets have a great core and should be able to be better next year.
There are a lot of questions about Rodgers' future and who will coach the team, but there are some really good players in place if they can keep this thing together. That is a big question, though. There have been some rumblings about the future of 24-year-old wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
He's in his third year and hasn't finished with less than 1,042 receiving yards or 83 catches in a single season yet. It would be tough to lose him, but there has been speculation that he could request a trade. That hasn't happened at this point, but Bleacher Report's Alex Kay made a list of hypothetical landing spots just in case he does and surprisingly mentioned the New England Patriots.
"The New England Patriots are on the cusp of a potentially transformative offseason," Kay said. "After a shocking Week 17, the 3-13 team is now just one more loss away from securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That coveted selection could potentially end up being part of a deal that brings Garrett Wilson to Foxboro. Despite the club's dismal record, there's reason to believe the Pats will be able to emerge from their rebuild relatively quickly—especially if the front office finds a way to land the Jets' star wideout...
"The Patriots have had far more success bringing in established wideouts than drafting them during the 21st century. The franchise hit home runs with its acquisitions of Randy Moss, Wes Welker, Danny Amendola, and Brandin Cooks during the Bill Belichick era and could continue that trend under the new regime by bringing Wilson aboard. While the cost of acquiring Wilson from a bitter divisional rival would likely be exorbitantly high, the returns could be astronomical for this once-proud organization."
This is all of a hypothetical, but it still is pretty surprising. The Patriots are looking for receiving help, but if the Jets were to trade Wilson within the division, that would be an absolute shock.
