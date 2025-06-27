Jets Country

Jets 24-Year-Old Starting To Get National Buzz

There's a lot to like about this Jets roster ahead of the 2025 season...

Patrick McAvoy

Oct 7, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Large oversized helmets of the New York Jets Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals at the NFL Experience London at the Battersea Power Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The New York Jets' offensive line struggled at points over the last few year but the narrative has flipped. Now, the offensive line certainly looks like a strength for the franchise on paper.

The Jets took Armand Membou with the No. 7 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and he’ll bookend the line with 2024 first-rounder Olu Fashanu.

But, those two aren't the only linemen on the Jets' roster to be excited about. Pro Football Focus' Dalton Wasserman shared a column highlighting six linemen preparing to break out in 2025. He featured Jets center Joe Tippmann as one of the six.

"C Joe Tippmann, New York Jets," Wasserman said. "If there is a source of optimism for the New York Jets moving forward, it’s their talented young offensive line. While the spotlight lately has been on their first-round picks at offensive tackle, Olu Fashanu and Armand Membou, it’s their center who deserves more attention. Tippmann’s rookie season started with him playing guard, where he logged just 11 snaps during his college career at Wisconsin. Injuries to the Jets’ offensive line forced him back to his natural position at center, and he has started every game there since Week 9 of 2023.

"Since then, Tippmann’s 70.6 PFF overall grade ranks 14th among centers who have played at least 500 snaps. Given a full offseason as the established starting center, he ranked ninth in PFF overall grade and eighth in PFF run-blocking grade among qualifiers at the position in 2024. There were some lapses in pass protection, but his job wasn’t particularly easy due to the volume at which the Jets threw the ball last season. The most fascinating part of Tippmann’s development this season will be his fit in Tanner Engstrand’s offensive system."

There's a lot of talent here in New York now. Membou and Fashanu are first-rounders with all of the upside in the world. Tippmann is just 24 years old and was a second-round pick in 2023. On top of these three, the Jets have 26-year-old Alijah Vera-Tucker, Josh Myers, and John Simpson among others. The offensive line should be one of the team's biggest strengths.

