Jets Urged To Cut $17.25 Million 5-Time Pro Bowler By Insider
The New York Jets obviously are going to look different in 2025.
At this point, the biggest changes the team has made are at head coach, general manager, and announcing that they are making a change at quarterback. It's still just February. The National Football League Scouting Combine hasn't even started yet. Free agency won't be here until March and the NFL Draft will be here in April.
There's already been a lot of tough decisions in a short time. There are plenty more changes coming and it's going to be a long offseason.
The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt made a 10-step hypothetical plan for the Jets this offseason and urged the team to move on from five-time Pro Bowler CJ Mosley.
"The Jets had the option of cutting Mosley for cap savings last offseason — when his contract was mostly non-guaranteed — but valued his leadership and instead handed him a two-year $17.25 million contract, most of it ($13.25 million) guaranteed," Rosenblatt said. "It didn’t exactly work out. Various injuries cost him all but four games, including a neck injury that ended his season. It is time to turn the page on Mosley’s tenure in New York, one that turned into a positive one after a rough start due to injuries and his decision to sit out the 2020 season.
"Maybe Mosley would be willing to agree to a pay-cut, but more likely he’ll retire or the Jets will cut him with a post-June 1 designation, the only way they’d actually save money by moving on. They’d get the same savings if he retired. The Jets can also restructure some contracts (namely Quinnen Williams) to clear more space if needed."
Mosley has been with the Jets since 2019 and signed a two-year, $17.25 million deal before the 2024 season. He still has one more year left on his deal and will have a cap hit over $12 million. Would it make sense for New York to take Rosenblatt's suggestion and move on from Mosley?
