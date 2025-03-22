Jets 25-Year-Old Pegged As New York's Top Trade Asset
The National Football League offseason is in full swing right now.
Free agency is two weeks in and we've seen plenty of movement and even some trades across the league. Things have started to slow down but should pick up as we get closer to the National Football League Draft in April.
The New York Jets have made a handful of moves so far, including bringing Justin Fields to town. New York could use a playmaker or two over the next few months as well as more depth for the offensive line.
All in all, Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey have done a good job so far since taking over for the team this offseason.
We're at a point in the offseason in which there's plenty of speculation about possible moves but the vast majority will never happen. Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker took a look at each franchise and put together a list of each team's top trade asset. For New York, he mentioned 25-year-old offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker.
"New York Jets: G Alijah Vera-Tucker," Locker said. "The Jets are confronting a similar situation to what Seattle stared down this offseason: a slew of impressive players with expiring contracts. New general manager Darren Mougey is in an unenviable position, picking between extending young stars and moving on from others. The stud with the highest chance of being traded would probably be Vera-Tucker.
"Vera-Tucker finally stayed healthy last year, and his play paid dividends with a 74.5 PFF grade in both pass blocking and run blocking. The two years before, though, Vera-Tucker didn’t even reach 450 snaps. It might seem unfathomable to move on from such a versatile 25-year-old offensive lineman, but the Jets can’t pay everyone — and Vera-Tucker would net a bigger return than someone like Breece Hall or Joe Tippmann."
Vera-Tucker clearly would be a solid trade piece because he's young and can make a big impact. But, the Jets need more offensive line help, not less.