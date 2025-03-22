Jets Reportedly Met With 21-Year-Old All-American
The New York Jets have a need on the offensive line and it sounds like they have reportedly met with one of the top options available in this upcoming National Football League Draft class.
Recently, there has been some chatter linking the Jets to Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou. He's the eighth-ranked prospect by ESPN right now and the top-ranked offensive tackle in this draft class. He's not the only one who has been linked to New York. Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 reported that the Jets met with Oregon Ducks All-American Josh Conerly.
"When Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr. met formally with the Texans at the NFL scouting combine, he made a strong impression," Wilson said. "Now, the All-Big Ten Conference and first-team All-American selection is set to meet with the defending AFC South champions again.
"Conerly has multiple draft visits, including the Texans, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders, Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, New Orleans Saints and the Chicago Bears. He met formally at the combine with a dozen teams, including the Texans, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots, Las Vegas Raiders, Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers."
He's currently the 37th-ranked prospect in the draft class by ESPN.
"Conerly started 28 games at left tackle over the past two seasons," ESPN's Steve Muench said. "He's quick and maintains a wide base when he kicks out so he can plant and power down when defenders try to cross his face in pass protection. He mirrors well and rarely loses once locked on. He has the core strength to sit and anchor. Conerly squares up and turns out defenders in the run game. He's smooth getting into position and working up to the second level on zone runs."
If the Jets could add a playmaker in the first round and someone like Conerly in the second round that would be the best case scenario but wouldn't be likely.
