Jets Tried To Sign $39 Million All-Pro After Broncos Deal
The New York Jets have been looking for ways to bolster the organization and it seems like they had at least some interest in improving the safety position.
One of the best in the league was available in free agency in former San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Talanoa Hufanga. He only was able to appear seven games with the 49ers in 2024 due to injury, but he still cashed in with a three-year, $39 million deal with the Denver Broncos when the National Football League legal tampering period opened up.
It sounds like the Jets liked Hufanga and even tried to hand him a deal after getting to sign with the Broncos, according to 9News' Mike Klis.
"Sources have told 9NEWS that after reports of an agreement surfaced between the safety Hufanga and the Broncos on a three-year deal with a max value of $45 million last Monday, March 10, the New York Jets swooped in to make an after-the-bell pitch of sorts to Hufanga with a sweetened offer," Klis said.
"Freshly hired Jets’ general manager Darren Mougey, in his first free agency while sitting in the big chair, displayed the competitive spirit honed during his 13 seasons working his way up the Broncos’ personnel ladder. Mougey was the Broncos’ assistant general manager the previous two years until the Jets hired him to become their GM in January. "
When the legal tampering period opened on March 10th, players could talk to teams but not officially sign deals until the new league year began on March 12th.
