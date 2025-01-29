Jets 28-Year-Old Starter Could Leave NY, Per NFL Insider
The New York Jets certainly won't have the entire roster back in 2025.
We are under two months away from free agency kicking off across the National Football League. The Jets are a team that should be looking to add some pieces but could lose players as well. DJ Reed arguably is the team's best pending free agent right now.
If Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams were to head to free agency, that could change things. But, Reed currently is the best Jets player heading to free agency. He's just 28 years old and has been with the team over the last three years.
It would be nice to bring him back, but ESPN's Rich Cimini suggested that he may have priced himself out of New York and could be on the way out of town.
"(Cornerback) D.J. Reed," Cimini said. "Reed, coming off three solid seasons as the Jets' CB2, says he's looking forward to exploring the market. The Jets don't have an obvious replacement on the roster. But Reed's asking price probably will exceed what they can afford to pay. He made $33 million over three years on his last contract. At only 28 years old, he's looking to top that."
It would be great if the Jets could find a way to keep him around in 2025. The combination of Reed and Sauce Gardner has been good for New York. If the Jets end up losing Reed, they will have to look for another option to replace him. There are some other intriguing cornerbacks heading to the open market including Carlton Davis, Charvarius Ward, and Stephon Gilmore among others.
