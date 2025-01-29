Jets Surprisingly Linked To Projected $160 Million QB With NY Ties
Speculation and chatter will turn to real moves across the National Football League in the not-so-distant future.
The Super Bowl will be here soon and then the offseason will kick off. Free agency won't actually begin until March, but that really isn't too far away now. The New York Jets surely will be a team to watch out for.
They have a great draft pick, some exciting talent on the roster, and a new head coach leading the charge in Aaron Glenn. The Jets didn't have the season they hoped to have in 2024, but could be a team to watch next year with a solid offseason.
The quarterback position unsurprisingly will be one to watch this offseason with Aaron Rodgers' future up in the air. With each passing day, there seems to be more speculation about who could take over the job if he were to leave.
CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin attempted to predict where each of the top available quarterbacks will land this offseason. He surprisingly suggested Sam Darnold for the Jets.
"Sam Darnold to the Jets," Benjamin said. "New coach Aaron Glenn saw firsthand in Detroit that a first-round castoff can revive his career with the right support. And Darnold, despite a rough first go with New York, could get a decent check here if Gang Green is unable to leap up from No. 7 overall in the draft for an even younger Aaron Rodgers replacement."
Darnold clearly has ties to New York after beginning his career here. He's coming off a phenomenal season, but his market value currently is projected to be $160 million over four years right now by Spotrac.
It would be an absolute shock if he were to be back in New York in 2025. This idea has been floated a few times recently, but financially it just doesn't make sense with the way the roster currently is constructed. Rodgers has a lot of cap space tied to him whether or not he plays for New York in 2025. Because of that, it really doesn't seem like that the Jets will now pay $40 million a year for a guy they've already moved on from once.
