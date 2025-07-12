Jets $30.8 Million Man Has A Lot To Prove In 2025
Michael Carter II, a standout nickel cornerback for the New York Jets, often flies under the radar when discussing the team's key players.
However, as the Jets transition into a new chapter under head coach Aaron Glenn, Carter finds himself in a "prove it" year. After a challenging 2024 season marred by injuries, the veteran defender is determined to remind everyone of his worth and secure his long-term role with the team.
Last season, Carter struggled with a persistent back injury sustained in Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, which limited him to just one snap in that game. He missed the following two games and, upon returning in Week 8, played only 55 percent of defensive snaps.
As the Jet Press' Justin Fried wrote about on Saturday, Carter simply wasn't the same once he returned to the field.
"It soon became abundantly apparent that Carter was a shell of his former self," Fried said. "He played fewer than 20 percent of snaps in Weeks 14 and 15 and was inactive for two of the final three games. Despite suiting up in Week 17, he was on the field for just five total snaps. The Jets rotated through other options at nickel, including Isaiah Oliver and Brandon Echols, as Carter struggled to stay on the field. The decline was pretty clear. Carter’s 50.7 Pro Football Focus grade ranked 114th out of 122 qualified cornerbacks, a significant step back from his stellar 2023 season that saw him post an 80.4 grade, 12th best among 127 qualifiers."
Now fully recovered, Carter is aiming to get his career back on track. His three-year, $30.75 million contract, signed after his breakout 2023 season, includes a potential out after 2025, adding pressure to perform under a new coaching staff with no prior ties to him.
The Jets' recent addition of Brandon Stephens on a three-year, $36 million deal created obvious competition for Carter. But if he gets back to being himself, there's no way that Glenn and Co. won't see that he can help New York win games.
