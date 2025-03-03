Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Surprisingly Linked To NFC Contender
Will Aaron Rodgers land elsewhere in 2025?
The New York Jets made their choice and won’t be keeping him. March is here now and players and teams will be able to start agreeing to deals in free agency in the very near future.
New York hasn’t officially released Rodgers yet, but likely will shortly after the new league year begins. The new NFL league year will begin next week. Rodgers hasn't officially announced whether he will be playing in 2025. It seems pretty likely at this point, but until we hear that news from Rodgers, anything could happen.
CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell made a list of potential landing spots and surprisingly mentioned the Minnesota Vikings.
"If the Vikings really want to play it safe with McCarthy's long-term future, they could sign Rodgers to a one-year deal and wait to give the keys to McCarthy until 2026," Podell said. "Adding Rodgers could be the perfect one-year stopgap for Minnesota. Having played in Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's offense, who is a descendent of the Shanahan-McVay tree, Rodgers would already walk in the building with a high familiarity with (Kevin O'Connell's) playbook.
"Both LaFleur and O'Connell were Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinators under McVay. Rodgers could elevate that attack from what it was with Darnold simply by reducing the turnovers. Darnold's 12 interceptions last season were tied for the fourth-most in the league last season. Rodgers has the best touchdown-to-interception ratio (503 touchdowns passing touchdowns to 116 interceptions) in NFL history, and he won back-to-back NFL MVPs running LaFleur's offense in 2020 and 2021."
This feels like it would be surprising. The Vikings had Sam Darnold in 2024 and he racked up 35 touchdown passes. Minnesota also has JJ McCarthy in the mix after being selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Darnold will be a free agent, but it still seems like it would be surprising to see Rodgers go to town due to the fact that McCarthy is still there.
