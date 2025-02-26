Jets $33 Million Star Named Fit For Surprising NFC Team
The Minnesota Vikings arguably were the most surprisingly ream in the National Football League last season.
Minnesota won just seven games in 2023 and selected JJ McCarthy with the No. 10 pick in the 2024 National Football League Draft to be the team's next quarterback. He missed the entire season though and the team turned to former New York Jets No. 3 pick Sam Darnold as the team's starter.
Darnold had a career year and the Vikings ended up winning 14 games in 2024 and had a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC until the final week of the regular season.
Minnesota is going to be an interesting team to follow this offseason and NFL.com's Nick Shook called the Vikings the "best team fit" for Jets star cornerback DJ Reed.
"Brian Flores maximized the return on his defense in 2024, winning with scheme and aggression over talent," Shook said. "He got solid play from Stephon Gilmore and Byron Murphy last season, but both are scheduled to hit free agency in the coming weeks, and Gilmore will be 35 years old in September. Getting younger with a proven corner like D.J. Reed, who is just 28, makes plenty of sense. He likely won't command top-tier money and so he should give the Vikings the most bang for their buck, allowing them to spend their estimated $63 million in cap space wherever else they want."
Reed had a three-year, $33 million deal with the Jets and now arguably is the top cornerback heading to free agency. Spotrac currently is projecting Reed to land a four-year deal worth over $58 million. The Jets made a great move bringing Reed to town ahead of the 2022 season. He had a good run in town, but now his future is up in the air.
More NFL: Jets' Aaron Glenn Reveals What He Wants In Aaron Rodgers Replacement