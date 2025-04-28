Jets Predicted To Select Justin Fields' Replacement With No. 1 Overall Pick In 2026
The Justin Fields era hasn't even begun yet for the New York Jets. But now that the 2025 NFL Draft has passed, the clock is already ticking on the 25-year-old.
Fields was once a first-round pick for the Chicago Bears in 2021. He spent three years in Chicago and one with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, but still hasn't yet proven that he can be a reliable starting quarterback in the league.
Still, the Jets took a chance on him, inking him to a two-year, $40 million free-agent contract in March. He'll be an interesting project in New York, but if that project doesn't work out, the Jets could be in position to do what they didn't this year--draft a first-round QB.
On Monday, that's exactly what Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski predicted would happen.
Sobleski conducted a "way too early" 2026 mock draft, and with the first overall pick, he had the Jets selecting South Carolina quarterback Lanorris Sellers, who showed intriguing tools as a 19-year-old first-time starter in the SEC last season.
Sellers has the athleticism to work off-platform and create outside of structure. He'll even run over some wannabe tacklers. His whip-like throwing motion allows him to sling it to every level as well.
"Considering his age and lack of experience, he'll need to improve in seeing the field and anticipating his throws. But all of the natural tools are present to be a future No. 1 overall pick. If the New York Jets do sit in this top spot, it means Justin Fields didn't work out as their quarterback."
Many would probably project that Texas' Arch Manning would be the number-one pick, but evidently not Sobleski. And to be fair, Sellers has more experience than Manning at this stage, having tossed for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions for the Gamecocks this year.
If things are going to go poorly for the Jets, they might as well go really poorly. New York hasn't had the first-overall pick since 1996, when they selected receiver Keyshawn Johnson, and the chance to get a game-changer might finally reverse this struggling franchise's fortunes.
More NFL: NFL Writer Gives Modest Grade To Jets' 2025 NFL Draft Class