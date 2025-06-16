Jets' $40 Million Blockbuster Signing Listed 'Worst Contract'
The New York Jets went out on a limb during the offseason, opting to cut veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, replacing him with the much younger Justin Fields.
But not everybody has been too excited for Fields to come to New York, especially for $20 million a year.
NFL Spinzone's Lou Scataglia recently suggested the Jets' offseason signing of Fields for $20 million a year over two years was the worst value contract on New York's payroll.
"I'm sorry, but it's 2025, so we can stop with the 'Justin Fields is going to breakout' nonsense. He's now on his third team in as many seasons, a career-losing quarterback, and a below-average passer who holds onto the ball for too long and takes too many sacks," Scataglia wrote. "I get that this is essentially a one-year deal for Fields, but $20 million per season for backup-caliber QB play is just nasty.
"My guess is that GM Darren Mougey kind of panicked and recognized that the Jets really didn't have much of a path to find a QB this offseason, so he overpaid for Fields to at least get some small level of competence in the building."
The quarterback market determines what a player will sign for. With Fields being one of the best options on the table, he was clearly going to sign for a lot of money.
The fact that the Jets were able to get a potential franchise quarterback for $20 million a year with the chance to opt out of it if Fields struggles in year one is perfect for New York.
Not everybody is going to agree on every contract, but Fields has the chance to prove all the doubters wrong by dominating during this season.
More NFL: NFL Writer Claims Jets At 'Crossroads' With $9 Million Star