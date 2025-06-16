NFL Writer Claims Jets At 'Crossroads' With $9 Million Star
The New York Jets have made a few major additions to their roster this offseason, but there are still some decisions to be made.
The biggest decision the Jets have to make is what to do with running back Breece Hall. Hall is on an expiring contract and sits atop a Jets running back by committee with two other talented young running backs.
Garrett Kerman of Clutch Points recently suggested the Jets were at a crossroads with Hall and even mentioned the idea that New York could cut the star running back if he struggles this season.
"The arrival of head coach Aaron Glenn and a new front office has only intensified scrutiny on Hall’s future," Kerman wrote. "Glenn has publicly stated his support for Hall, but he stopped short of guaranteeing his long-term place on the roster, especially with promising young running backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis waiting in the wings.
"The Jets have already had internal discussions about trading Hall, and while he survived the draft, his name continues to surface in trade rumors. If Hall fails to recapture his 2023 form or if the Jets fall out of playoff contention, he could become a prime candidate for a midseason trade or outright release."
It's much more likely the Jets opt to trade Hall than cut him. Cutting him wouldn't make much sense at all, especially before the trade deadline.
While Hall hasn't been incredibly impressive recently, he's still very young and talented. A team like the Dallas Cowboys or New England Patriots might find some interest in making a deal for him.
With all the young talent in the running back room, it would make sense to trade Hall if he struggles a bit out of the gate. There will be suitors for the young star.
