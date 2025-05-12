Jets' $44 Million Wide Receiver Linked To AFC Contender In Trade
The New York Jets have made a lot of moves following their decision to release veteran signal caller Aaron Rodgers.
But they could continue to make moves as they look to transition from the Rodgers era to the Justin Fields era.
Bleacher Report's Matt Holder recently suggested Allen Lazard could be on the trade block and linked him to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"Truth be told, there’s probably only one destination for Lazard and it’s partially the result of the Pickens trade," Holder wrote. "The Steelers could use some help at wide receiver after making the deal with Dallas, and, while Aaron Rodgers hasn’t signed with the club yet, Pittsburgh is the most likely destination for Rodgers given its current quarterback situation and ongoing talks with him.
"All of that has led to reports linking the former Packers and Jets will reunite in the Steel City. It was widely assumed that the primary reason the New York Jets signed Lazard two years ago is because of his relationship with the four-time MVP. Now that the latter is no longer with the club, it would make sense for them to move on from the wideout, too."
Lazard will likely only be on the move if Rodgers signs with the Steelers and Pittsburgh is willing to part ways with some draft capital.
At the end of the day, trading Lazard won't cripple the Jets. Their wide receiver room isn't great right now, but Lazard isn't a superstar either. Trading him for some draft capital could hurt Fields this season, but it would set the team up for success in the future.
