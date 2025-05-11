Robert Griffin III Urges NFC Team To Steal Aaron Rodgers From Steelers
Earlier this offseason, the New York Jets opted to cut quarterback Aaron Rodgers and he's still yet to sign in free agency.
At this point, it's seemingly the Pittsburgh Steelers or retirement for Rodgers. The 41-year-old doesn't seem to have any interest from other teams at the moment, but that may have changed on Saturday morning.
On Saturday, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr announced he was retiring from football after a shoulder injury suffered in 2024. With Carr off the team and off the payroll, the Saints could become a serious contender for Rodgers.
In a post to X (formerly Twitter), NFL analyst and former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III urged the Saints to pick up the phone and call Rodgers as a replacement for the retiring Carr.
While the Saints didn't seem to pursue Rodgers over the last few weeks, while it's seemed obvious Carr was going to miss 2025 with the injury, things have changed now that Carr's retired. The big difference between right now and a week ago is the cap space the Saints have to work with.
With Carr retiring, New Orleans doesn't owe him the $30 million guaranteed he was set to receive this year. That clears up quite a bit of money for the Saints to make a real run at Rodgers in free agency if they would like to add a veteran to their young group.
Adding Rodgers would give Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener, and second round pick Tyler Shough a veteran to lead the way while the young group grows for another year or two.
More NFL: Jets' Offensive Lineman Have High Praise For Justin Fields