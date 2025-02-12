Jets 5-Time Pro Bowler Defends Aaron Rodgers After Reported Separation
It has been reported that the New York Jets and Aaron Rodgers are going to go in different directions this offseason.
Unsurprisingly, this has led to a wide range of opinions. Some think the Jets are doing the right thing and others think the opposite. Rodgers hasn't commented on the news to this point and it's unclear if he's even going to play for another year.
It has been an interesting few days, but Jets five-time Pro Bowler CJ Mosley commented on the reports and defended the future Hall of Famer to FOX 5 NY as shared on social media by Tina Cervasio.
"No instant reaction, I guess, until everything is set in stone," Mosley said. "But if that is the case, obviously I'll reach out to Aaron personally myself.
"We tried to do something special. Injuries took part in that, took away a lot of time. He did do some great things this year, getting his 500th touchdown. He was a leader no matter what when he came into the locker room, when he was with us this year. Nothing but respect for him to come back from the Achilles, 40-plus years old. I know the wins and losses can get in the way of a lot of things that you can accomplish, but there's no reason for him to leave New York with his head down 'cause I know he gave us his all."
The two spent two seasons together in New York. Although things didn't go as planned, it is clear that Rodgers was well-liked in the locker room at least.
