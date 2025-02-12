NFL Writer Has Bold Prediction For Jets' Aaron Rodgers Next Team
Where will Aaron Rodgers go this offseason if he decides to continue his playing career?
It has been reported that the Jets are going to move on from Rodgers this offseason. At this point, he hasn't announced whether or not he's going to continue his playing career. If that does happen, it wouldn't be shocking to see him play another year at a high level for a team.
Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley made a list of three predictions for the offseason and predicted that Rodgers will end up landing with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
"It appears as if two seasons is all Aaron Rodgers will get with the Jets," Buckley said. "Per Fox Sports' Jay Glazer, Rodgers recently met with the franchise 'only to be told that the team was moving on from him.' Given that the organization is in the middle of an overhaul, this all makes sense. The new Jets regime surely wants to put its own quarterback in place, and frankly, Rodgers might be ready for his own fresh start given all the frustrations he encountered over the past two campaigns.
"Assuming he wants to continue his playing career, he should have at least a few landing spots to consider. The Pittsburgh Steelers seem like the best of the bunch, since their quarterback position is wide open (Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are both free agents) and the rest of their roster looks ready to contend. Prediction: Rodgers signs with the Steelers."
Pittsburgh's quarterback position is up in the air with both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields heading to free agency. The Steelers aren't far away from contention. Could Rodgers help get them there?
