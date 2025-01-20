Jets 6-Time Pro-Bowler Named NY's Top Possible Cap Casualty
The New York Jets' roster is going to look different in 2025.
Although it is too early to know what the team will do, the most obvious fact right now is that changes are coming. New York won five games and is looking to make major organizational changes this offseason including the head coach and general manager positions. These aren't the only organizational changes coming, though.
New York will look very different in 2025 and the next general manager's job is going to be figuring out a way to manage minimal cap space, a multitude of roster question marks, and get back to the playoffs in 2025.
One player who has a big question mark over his head right now is six-time Pro Bowler Davante Adams. The superstar receiver has a huge cap number for the 2025 season and there has been question about whether he is going to be back.
Bleacher Report's scouting department made a list of each team's biggest possible cap casualties and had Adams at the top of New York's list.
"WR Davante Adams - $38.3 million," Bleacher Report said. "CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reported that there is 'great doubt' around the NFL that Aaron Rodgers will be back with the Jets in 2025. Last season was a disaster for Gang Green. While Rodgers wasn't the only culprit, he wasn't good enough to elevate the team beyond their struggles. That likely means a new era in New York, and it also likely means his longtime teammates could be on the chopping block.
"That would include Davante Adams. While the Jets will certainly hope to find a trade partner, they won't have much leverage. Adams has a burdensome contract, and the Jets could clear up $29.9 million of his cap hit by releasing him before June 1."
Will the Jets bring Adams back for the 2025 season?
More NFL: Could Jets Turn To Rams' $160 Million Star To Replace Aaron Rodgers?