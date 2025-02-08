Jets 6-Time Pro Bowler 'Open' To Joining At Least 3 Teams: Insider
The New York Jets already have made a handful of high-leverage decisions this offseason and there are even more on the way.
New York has done a good job building out its coaching staff led by former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. The Super Bowl is going to come and pass on Sunday and afterward the offseason really is going to begin.
One of the team's biggest question marks is going to be the future of star receiver Davante Adams. There hasn't been much concrete chatter about his future yet, but ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that he could be "open" to joining the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers if he isn't back in New York.
"The Jets must address the future of receiver Davante Adams, whose $38.3 million cap hit is untenable," Fowler said. "A source told me Adams is intrigued by a return to the West Coast and would be open to potentially joining teams such as the Rams or Chargers -- if he gets released. I would put the 49ers in the conversation, too. Adams grew up in Northern California."
Adams is still one of the best receivers in football. The six-time Pro Bowler had 1,063 receiving yards in 2024 in 14 games with the Jets and Las Vegas Raiders. He appeared in just 11 games with New York and had 854 yards and 67 catches over that stretch. We should find out more about him over the next few weeks after the Super Bowl.
