Could Jets Poach Projected $18 Million Starter From Commanders?
The New York Jets have some holes to fill this offseason that don't just revolve around the quarterback position.
New York certainly will need to add a little more firepower to the defense with a specific look at the secondary. Sauce Gardner is great and barring something shocking trade will be the team's top cornerback once again in 2025. That's a great start, but the team could lose DJ Reed in free agency and could use a reinforcement at safety as well.
Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri called New York an "ideal" landing spot for Washington Commanders starting safety Jeremy Chinn.
"Ideal IDP landing spot: New York Jets," Macri said. "Chinn ended up having a solid season for IDP in 2024 on his one-year contract with the Commanders, acting as the primary box safety. Chinn tied a career-high in tackles (117) set from his rookie season while also delivering a new career-high two sacks and finishing with the second-best PFF grade (65.2) of his career.
"The Jets, meanwhile, are set to potentially lose five safeties who played over 2,700 defensive snaps in 2024, opening up a massive need and opportunity for Chinn to come in and bring IDP value back to the Jets safety position. Chinn could step into the Tony Adams role, which allowed for 49% of snaps in the box, even more than the 40% that Chinn played in 2024 and allowed for a top-20 IDP safety finish."
Chinn is just 26 years old and was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He is projected to land a three-year deal worth just over $18 million this offseason. Should the Jets go after him after a campaign with two interceptions and 117 total tackles?
