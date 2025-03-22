Patriots' Morgan Moses Signing Dubbed 'Smartest Offseason Move'
The New York Jets have made a lot of moves this offseason, but it could end up being defined by the moves they didn't make.
While the Jets need to add help along the offensive line, they watched as veteran tackle Morgan Moses signed with the New England Patriots for $24 million over three years.
Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report recently tabbed the Moses signing as the smartest move of the Patriots' offseason. Letting him go could end up being the dumbest move for the Jets, too.
"At 34, Moses’ best football is likely behind him. After eight straight seasons without missing a game, he has missed three games in each of the past two seasons," Davenport wrote. "But the Patriots were in desperate need of both improvement and veteran leadership on an offensive line that may have been the NFL’s worst last year.
"Moses provides both, and $8 million per season for a starting tackle is a bargain even if his birthday cake is covered in candles. While the Patriots entered free agency with more cap space than any team in the NFL, they could use a bargain deal or two given how freely they've otherwise been spending."
Moses is still a usable tackle in the league. When he's healthy, which is becoming a slightly concerning issue with age, he's a top tackle in the AFC. The fact that the Jets landed him for $8 million per season is a steal.
Again, this could come back to hurt the Jets. New York now needs to fill the hole left by Moses in the NFL Draft. They'll need to find a quality starting tackle in the next few weeks or Justin Fields is going to be running for his life in the backfield.
More NFL: Jets' Justin Fields Signing Dubbed 'Smartest Move Of Offseason'