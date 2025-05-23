Jets 876-Yard Star At Center Of Massive Trade Rumors
The New York Jets came into the offseason with a lot of huge decisions to make. After a few months, most of these decisions have been made.
Darren Mougey was hired as the team's general manager while Aaron Glenn was hired as the new head coach. Aaron Rodgers was cut and replaced with the much younger Justin Fields.
Despite these huge decisions, the Jets may still need to make more pressing choices before the 2025 season kicks off.
Bleacher Report's Alex Balentine recently spoke to the fact that running back Breece Hall's contract is expiring at the end of the season and suggested the Jets could use Hall as a trade asset heading into the season.
"The vaunted draft class of 2022 looms large moving forward, though," Ballentine wrote. "Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson II and Breece Hall will all be up for contract extensions soon and paying all of them could get pricey. Hiring Aaron Glenn resets the timeline for the offense to come together, but there are still a few building blocks that are missing."
Trading Hall makes a lot of sense. The Jets have a talented running back core behind the young star and he's bound to fetch a decent return in a trade.
It's unlikely the Jets get aggresive at re-signing Hall, especially if they look to draft another running back in the later rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft.
Either way, the Jets have replacements for Hall on the roster already. There are plenty of other options available in next season's NFL Draft, too. Trading him to a team like the Dallas Cowboys could make a lot of sense before the season.
