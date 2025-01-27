Jets' Aaron Glenn Addresses Aaron Rodgers' Future With NY
Things are starting to get exciting for the New York Jets.
There's a new era in town with Aaron Glenn taking over as the team's head coach and Darren Mougey taking over as general manager. The team held an opening press conference with Glenn and Mougey on Monday and one thing that was a big takeaway is Glenn's passion for the team.
He was drafted by the Jets and became a Pro Bowler with the team. Glenn spent eight years as a player with the Jets and returned as a personnel scout in 2012. He's now taking over as the team's head coach and made it clear that this was his first choice and the place he wanted to be.
Now that's the Jets' head coach and Mougey is the general manager, the team will need to take a hard look at the roster and make some decisions. The biggest decision certainly will involve quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Glenn addressed the elephant in the room on Monday.
"Aaron Rodgers will be talked about," Glenn said. "It will be talked about. We've already texted and had communication with Aaron Rodgers. As we continue to look at the roster, we'll make decisions accordingly and that's with a number of people on the team...
"Me and Mougey are going to sit and talk and just go over the whole roster and I will tell you now, that's going to be the answer to a number of questions when it comes to the roster in general. We are looking forward to that process. I can't tell you how long the process is going to be. But the thing is, we are going to make sure we get the right answer. We are not going to rush to this answer, we are going to get the right answer."
The Jets have some decisions to make and Glenn didn't shy away from that fact on Monday.
