Jets' Aaron Glenn Addresses Aaron Rodgers Question
The New York Jets are going to face off against the Aaron Rodgers-led Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 action at home.
Rodgers signed right before mandatory minicamp and now the rematch is officially set. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was asked about the matchup against the future Hall of Famer and he couldn't have had a more perfect answer.
"I'm trying to hold this smile in, I really am. Because I was waiting on that," Glenn said with a laugh when asked about Rodgers. "We have 17 really good games we’ve gotta play. I’m looking forward to playing all of them. This is the NFL. To me, every game there's a lot of noise because they are so critical when it comes to wins and losses and we want to try to accumulate as many as we can.
"I don't care who that opponent is. If it's a high school team, we want to beat them. If it's a college team, we want to beat them. It just so happens to be Pittsburgh and listen, they have a lot of good players on that team. They have a damn good coach who I'm fond of. But, our players are going to be ready to play every game and I know that for a fact."
The Rodgers era in New York is over. The Jets will face off against Pittsburgh led by Glenn and new quarterback Justin Fields with a significantly younger roster. It's a new era and things are looking up.
