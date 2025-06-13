Jets Insider Drops Bold Prediction For Garrett Wilson
The vibes are pretty high with the New York Jets right now.
Organized team activities and mandatory minicamp are done for the Jets and now the team gets a little break before training camp in July. The Jets have gotten a good look at the roster already on the practice field and a few guys already have stood out. The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt called Garrett Wilson the "star of spring" and said he wouldn't be surprised if Wilson breaks the team's single-season target and reception records this year.
"Stock Up: WR Garrett Wilson," Rosenblatt said. "Wilson is always going to stand out in this setting — and for good reason. He was the best player on the field for all the spring practices open to the media. He made some highlight-reel catches, rarely (if ever) dropped any of Fields’ passes, and made it clear that no ball is really uncatchable as long as his quarterback can get it into his general area...
"The Jets don’t have an obvious No. 2 option in the passing game outside of running back Breece Hall. It would not be a surprise at all if Wilson set a team record for targets and receptions in 2025 — Brandon Marshall holds both record (173 targets, 109 receptions), set in 2016."
Last year, Wilson had 154 targets and 101 receptions even with Aaron Rodgers favoring Davante Adams after his addition. The year before, Wilson had 168 targets and 95 catches. If the Jets are willing to move Wilson around the field, that would make this prediction even more feasible. It certainly seems like the expectations are high for the 24-year-old right now.
More NFL: Jets Cut Ties With Journeyman Amid Flurry Of Moves