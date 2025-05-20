Jets' Aaron Glenn Has His Eyes Set On Underrated Area
The New York Jets hired Aaron Glenn this offseason as the team's head coach and he has been hard at work to make big changes throughout the organization.
From building out his staff, to input on major roster decisions -- like cutting ties with Aaron Rodgers -- it's clear there is a new leader in town and his impact has been felt throughout the franchise. It's clearly been a different offseason than the last few years. New York hasn't been in big, splashy headlines. The franchise as a whole has been quiet after Glenn said he wanted the team to "move in silence."
This doesn't mean the team isn't busy behind the scenes. It's just a different philosophy for the amount of information that does get out.
Who knows what free agency moves or trades the team will make before the offseason ends. It's going to be an interesting few months. Glenn hasn't shed much light on that, but he did at least say that he wants to improve the special teams, as transcribed by team reporter Ethan Greenberg.
"My last two stops, and when I say that I mean New Orleans and with Detroit, I really saw how special teams made a huge impact as far as wins and losses," Glenn shared as transcribed by Greenberg. "I'm not saying that the other teams I was with didn't pay attention to it, but, man, I really see how they can really change an outcome of a game from being aggressive as far as fakes -- that's what we did in Detroit quite a bit -- and having a dynamic returner that can create, fill a position for you.
"Then understand the situational football when it comes to special teams, which I've learned quite a bit in my last couple years of coaching and really trying to study special teams, so it will always be an emphasis for us. We have two really good coaches that are going to do a good job coaching that side."