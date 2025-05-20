Jets Under Microscope Heading Into NFL Debate
One of the biggest debates of the National Football League offseason will likely come to an end this week.
The spring league meetings are kicking off on Tuesday from Minneapolis, Minnesota and it was shared by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport that the Green Bay Packers have submitted updated language in an attempt to get the "Tush Push" banned and a vote will be held on Wednesday.
"The Packers have submitted updated language for their Tush Push proposal, one that will be voted on at the league meeting on Wednesday," Rapoport said. "It takes the rule back to what it was until 2005."
It will take 24 votes to get the play banned. As of writing, it's unclear what will end up happening in the vote, but the New York Jets will be interesting to follow. The Jets signed dual-threat quarterback Justin Fields this offseason and he is someone who has had success with a comparable play. ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that Fields is 11-of-12 on the play.
"The Jets should have a vested interest in the 'Tush Push' vote: Since entering the league in 2021, Justin Fields has run 12 push sneaks, converting 11, per ESPN Research. Only two QBs have done it more often: Jalen Hurts -- 86-for-100 and Josh Allen -- 50-for-55," Cimini shared.
Clearly, Fields has had success running a similar play. Will they vote against banning the "Tush Push" and try to implement something similar with Fields?