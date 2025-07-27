Jets' Aaron Glenn Lands Legendary Endorsement
There's a lot of excitement around Aaron Glenn around the New York Jets right now.
He was taken with the No. 12 overall pick by the Jets in the 1994 NFL Draft. Glenn spent the first eight seasons of his NFL career in New York and developed into a star. Glenn was a Pro Bowler during his time in New York and although he played elsewhere throughout his career, he returned to New York when he began his NFL coaching career. Glenn started as a scout in 2012.
Glenn has made stops elsewhere, but he's back with the organization as the team's head coach. Glenn doesn't have NFL head coaching experience under his belt, but he's had success everywhere he's been and legendary head coach Bill Parcells thinks he'll be just fine in New York as the team's head coach, per ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"'First of all, he knows the owner well,' Parcells told ESPN. 'That's good. That's very important...' Parcells is confident Glenn will succeed with the Jets, but the first year can be challenging," Cimini said. "Reflecting on his start with the New York Giants in 1983, a 3-12-1 season that nearly resulted in his ouster, he said, "I made critical mistakes my first year. You can't try to be a different character. You're formed and you're experienced in a certain way, and you just have to continue forward with that. '(Glenn),' Parcells added, 'will be fine.'"
The Jets have a young roster and a passionate head coach. At the very least, 2025 will be interesting.