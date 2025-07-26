Jets Star Addresses Future: 'I'm Not Their Guy'
The New York Jets have one of the National Football League's most dynamic running backs, but he's not under contract beyond the 2025 season.
Breece Hall has been a polarizing figure over the last few months as rumors picked up about the possibility of him getting traded. New York made it clear those rumors weren't coming to fruition, though. Hall is still with the Jets and isn't going anywhere in the near future. But, what about the 2025 season?
The Jets recently inked Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson to long-term extensions. All three were drafted in the 2022 NFL Draft. Will Hall follow the duo with a contract extension? He made it sound like he doesn't think one is coming.
"I'm not really expecting it before the season," Hall said. "We got a new head coach (Aaron Glenn), new GM (Darren Mougey). Obviously, I wasn't drafted by them, I'm not their guy. So for me, like I said, I've got to prove it every day. For me, I've got a chip on my shoulder. I feel like right now, OK, it's my last chance. For me, it's always been, 'he's got potential, he's got potential,' but now I want to be the product. It's all about putting my head down and working. I don't really want to discuss all the other stuff. For me, I just try to worry about ball right now."
Hall's going to be a free agent once the 2025 season ends. Will it be his final one in New York?