Jets' Aaron Glenn Nails First Press Conference: 'We're The Freakin New York Jets'
If you are a New York Jets fan, you're likely going to be excited after new head coach Aaron Glenn's first press conference with the team.
Glenn recently was announced as the team's new head coach and faced the media in New York on Monday for the first time in the role. He clearly showed a lot of passion. That's the biggest takeaway from the press conference. He was drafted by the Jets and he made it known that New York was his top choice landing spot all along.
He faced the New York media and seemed comfortable. He didn't shy away from the fact some challenges could be on the way and even slightly addressed Aaron Rodgers' future with the team. While all of this was the case, the biggest takeaway clearly was his passion for the Jets.
"To any players that are here now, put your seatbelts on and get ready for the ride," Glenn said. "Put your seatbelts on and get ready for the ride. Listen, there's going to be some challenges. But with challenges, come opportunities. But here's what I do know, we're the freakin New York Jets and we're built for this (expletive). Listen, I want this job. I interviewed for a number of them but I wanted this job.
"When I was going to my second interview, I wanted to make sure this was going to be the first of the second interviews because I didn't want to leave the building without shaking (Woody Johnson's) hand and make sure we had a contract. So I'm just telling you now, everything else was really out of it. It was all about the Jets and it's been that way from the beginning."
The Jets have a long offseason ahead of them filled with plenty of decisions. While this is the case, Glenn clearly impressed in his first press conference as the Jets' head coach.
