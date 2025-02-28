Jets' Aaron Glenn Responds To Mixed Feelings On Aaron Rodgers Decision
After weeks of speculation, the New York Jets decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers.
He spent two years with the team and it doesn't seem like it was the easiest decision, but when the Jets hired Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey to be the team's head coach and general manager, they put their heads down and had to make tough choices. One was about the future of Rodgers and they ultimately decided to go in a different direction.
It was a tough choice that could've gone either way, but what was good about Glenn and Mougey's process was the fact that they didn't wait around too long to make the call. Whether or not it's the right decision, they have put themselves in a great position to find the next guy and have plenty of time to do so.
Glenn spoke to the media for the first time since the big decision earlier this week and talked about how the decision wasn't universally well-liked and how he can respond as the coach. One person who specifically spoke out about the move was three-time Pro Bowler Quinnen Williams. He shared on social media that the 2025 season would be a "rebuild year" after reports about Rodgers' future started to come out.
The Jets coach responded and talked about his process, as transcribed by ESPN's Rich Cimini.
"Yes, I have talked to him," Glenn said as transcribed by Cimini. "And listen, I understand the reaction of the players, but I'll say this: Every decision that me and (general manager Darren Mougey) make is to win and to win now.
"So, I understand it, but again: Listen, this is not going to be the last decision I make that's going to upset some people, and that's OK. But as men, we talk about it. We make sure we keep it in-house, and that's what we're going to continue to do."
Whether you agree or disagree with the decision, it's nice to hear from someone who isn't afraid to stand by their choice. Glenn certainly has impressed since being hired as the team's head coach.
