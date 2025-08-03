Jets’ Aaron Glenn Reveals Breece Hall Prediction
The New York Jets look like a team that can have a strong running game in 2025.
On paper, there’s a real argument that the Jets actually could have one of the best running games in the league. Justin Fields is a dual-threat star preparing for his biggest opportunity yet in his career. Breece Hall is dynamic and can thrive both on the ground or in the passing game. Beyond Hall, the Jets have Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis who are both expected to have roles in the offense.
But, the running game starts with Hall and head coach Aaron Glenn shared his prediction for Hall on Saturday, as shared by The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.
"Aaron Glenn said Breece Hall is going to have a big year: 'You’re gonna see a guy that’s really going to turn it up a notch,'" Rosenblatt shared.
Last year, Hall had 876 rushing yards, five rushing touchdowns, 57 catches, 483 receiving yards, and three receiving touchdowns. A good chunk of running backs would love to have those numbers, but for Hall it was a somewhat down year by his standards. It didn't help that the Jets had the fewest amount of rushing attempts in the league in 2024.
That's certainly not going to be the case in 2025. The offensive line is upgraded and ready to roll. Hall, along with Allen and Davis, will get plenty of looks. Plus, Fields will be a threat at all times. The running game could be scary.
