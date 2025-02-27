Jets' Aaron Glenn Reveals Frustration About Aaron Rodgers Saga
The New York Jets have been the talk of the offseason so far and the vast majority of the chatter has had something to do with Aaron Rodgers.
Before the Jets even hired Aaron Glenn as the team's head coach and Darren Mougey as the team's general manager there were rumors about Rodgers' future with New York. With each passing day, there has been even more chatter about his future -- from myself included. The team announced that they are moving on from Rodgers but that obviously hasn't stopped the the discussion about Rodgers.
He's a future Hall of Famer and his future is a pretty big deal. Whether he signs elsewhere or retires, there's a lot of noise about him. Glenn spoke ahead of the National Football League Scouting Combine and shared that all of the Rodgers talk has frustrated him.
"We'll look for winners," Glenn said. "We'll look for winners. We're confident that we are trying to win games. The thing is, I don't want to disrespect any other players on our team. It kind of pisses me off and some of the other players that that that's all we talk about. We have Quinnen Williams. We have Quincy Williams. You have (Alijah Vera-Tucker)...All of those guys need to be respected as far as winning games also."
This isn't too shocking and is completely fair. The Jets have a lot of talent on the roster that will actually be with the team in 2025. Hopefully, we find out what will happen with Rodgers in the near future.
