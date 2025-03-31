Jets' Aaron Glenn Reveals New York's Free Agency Strategy: 'Young Man's Game'
The New York Jets’ strategy in 2025 free agency can be summed up in two words: get younger.
New York’s new leadership of GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn have emphasized acquiring players in their mid-twenties or younger.
Glenn acknowledged this strategy on Monday while speaking to reporters at the 2025 Annual League Meeting in Florida, and the first-year head coach also explained why he and Mougey have prioritized youth.
“It’s a young man’s game,” Glenn said.
“I was always taught that you can’t be afraid of the young player, so … we’re able to mold these guys into who you want them to be and what type of team you want to be."
“Me and (Jets GM Darren Mougey) did a really good job of trying to create that. I think every situation that we wanted to create when it comes to free agency, we hit, as far as getting the quarterback that we wanted, getting the quarterback of the defense, trying to make this team younger.”
Glenn was referring to 25-year-old linebacker Jamien Sherwood when he said the “quarterback of the defense.” New York re-signed Sherwood to a three-year, $45 million deal on March 12.
It’s interesting to hear Glenn cite his education as a player evaluator in describing the value of young players, especially knowing that Glenn has learned so much about evaluation from Hall of Famer Bill Parcells, a known mentor to Glenn.
Glenn and Mougey established a youth movement in New York from the get-go with their decision to move on from 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers back in February.
The Jets appear to have a clear direction when it comes to team-building, and it’s obvious that Glenn and Mougey are sticking to their guns.
