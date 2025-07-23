Justin Fields 'Had Some Issues' During Day One Of Jets Camp
New York Jets training camp is finally underway — queue the overreactions!
No player will be under more scrutiny during camp than starting quarterback Justin Fields, and from the perspective of Jets X-Factor’s Nick Faria (who was in attendance at camp), Fields didn’t have a wonderful first day.
“Fields had some issues,” Faria wrote. “He looked indecisive on where to go with the football, and was late to pull the trigger on a few throws. Several throws looked to be “hospital balls” to intended receivers that put the pass catchers in compromising positions with a defender nearby.”
Faria made sure to contextualize his review of Fields by acknowledging how it is quite literally the first day of training camp for a young quarterback working through things with his new team. Even so, Faria still walked away from day one of camp feeling a tinge of concern over Fields.
“It was always going to take time for him to get up to speed at the start of camp. In that regard, there shouldn’t be anyone panicking over Fields’ performance," Faria wrote. "The other side of that coin is far more concerning, though. Fields has been an NFL quarterback for four seasons already, and he had these same problems when he was with the Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers.”
It’s far too soon to pass any sort of judgment about Fields in a Jets uniform, but hey, what else is day one of training camp good for? Faria’s analysis is appreciated, even if it’s slightly more ominous-sounding than it deserves to be. Moreover, Faria’s concerns about Fields are grounded in a collective fear held by most Jets fans. If Fields doesn’t deliver in 2025, it’ll be difficult to watch New York’s offense. Fields will have to develop chemistry with multiple targets during camp beyond the freshly extended Garrett Wilson, who is expected to see consistent double coverage this season.
Among the tough plays on day one of camp, Faria did notice some magic from Fields.
“Justin Fields had plenty of moments where he looked like the face of the Jets organization,” Faria wrote. “He threw a deep touchdown to Garrett Wilson on a broken coverage, and even fit a pass nicely to Wilson on a fade route.”
Everyone, just breathe.
