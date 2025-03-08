Jets' Aaron Rodgers Called 'Dark Horse' For Surprising NFC Contender
The National Football League quarterback carousel is heating up in a huge way.
The first major change of the offseason was made on Friday night as the Las Vegas Raiders acquired Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks. The Raiders were looking for a new quarterback and had been tied to a handful of options, not including Smith, for weeks. The trade came somewhat as a surprise and already is having a big impact on the league.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport discussed how Smith's deal has already shaken up the league and mentioned the Minnesota Vikings as a "dark horse" option for New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers now.
"With Geno Smith headed to the Raiders, the fallout is dramatic: The Seahawks turn their attention to Sam Darnold, which means...The Vikings Darnold era is likely over as they turn their eyes to Daniel Jones, though," Rapoport said. "Daniel Jones has options, with Minnesota and the (Indianapolis Colts) being among them. Aaron Rodgers lurks, considering the (New York Giants) with the Vikings as a dark horse. Justin Fields has a strong market, as the (Pittsburgh Steelers) work to re-sign him, but the Jets and others have interest."
There's a lot of moving parts and we've seen the first big move go down with Smith joining the Raiders. The Jets are moving on from Rodgers and Smith's trade could end up helping him out. At the very least, there could be more options available for the future Hall of Famer now.
