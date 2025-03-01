Jets Country

Jets' Aaron Rodgers ‘Certainly’ Has Interest In Dysfunctional NFC Team

Will Rodgers make a big move this offseason?

Patrick McAvoy

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on during the first quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on during the first quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Aaron Rodgers now is 41 years old and hasn't completely announced whether or not he will be playing football in 2025.

While this is the case, the New York Jets were clear that he won’t be back in town in 2025. There’s unsurprisingly been a lot of talk about him. He was linked to the Los Angeles Rams for a few days when there was question marks about Matthew Stafford. Stafford isn’t going anywhere and now Rodgers has been linked to the New York Giants. 

It has been reported that the Giants at least will evaluate Rodgers as it considers veteran options. NFL on CBS insider Jonathan Jones shared that Rodgers also has “certainly” shown interest in the Giants as well.

"We will see," Jones said. "We know of course the free agent quarterback market is not super strong. You've got Justin Fields and Russell Wilson. You've got Sam Darnold, who I don't think is goign to be an option for the Giants. You have Daniel Jones who I know is not going to be an option for the Giants. We will ultimately see how this works out for the Giants but Aaron Rodgers is a name that you will hear and there certainly has been interest from Aaron Rodgers' side."

Rodgers is a 20-year NFL veteran and one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. Even in a year that wasn’t great by his standards, he still has 28 passing touchdowns to 11 picks.

To this point, Rodgers only has played for the Jets and Green Bay Packers. Could another team be on the way for him?

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

