Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Considered By Matthew Stafford Sweepstakes Loser
The Matthew Stafford sweepstakes wasn’t very long and already is over.
Stafford was given permission by the Los Angeles Rams to discuss potential trades with teams. The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders quickly became the top two suitors. Over the last few days there were different times in which all three of these teams seemed like the favorite to land Stafford.
Ultimately, he decided to stay in Los Angeles. This immediately made people talk about the possibility of the New York Giants bringing in New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
There’s nothing set in stone, but SNY's Connor Hughes reported that the Giants at least are considering Rodgers for their vacant starting quarterback job.
"The Giants have had internal discussions regarding Aaron Rodgers," Hughes said. "It is something that they are considering, per sources, as others have said. However, and this is important phrasing: I would not characterize this as Rodgers being their top option or fallback after missing Matthew Stafford. The Giants are considering several veteran options in free agency, Rodgers among them.
"Regarding Rodgers himself: He’s made it clear that he values a team that values him. He also loves New York. Sure he’d prefer not to move. He’s also a huge, huge fan of Malik Nabers."
Reports have trickled in about the possibility over the last few days. If Rodgers is going to continue his career, it would be pretty interesting to see if he can make the Jets regret their decision while playing in the same stadium with the Giants instead.
