Jets' Aaron Rodgers Could Leave New York, Land With Struggling AFC Team

Where will Aaron Rodgers play next season?

Zach Pressnell

Los Angles Rams Head Coach Sean. McVay is shown with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the game, Sunday, December 22, 2024, in East Rutherford.
Los Angles Rams Head Coach Sean. McVay is shown with New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) after the game, Sunday, December 22, 2024, in East Rutherford. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New York Jets may decide to cut ties with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason. Rodgers and the Jets seemingly have quite a strained relationship which could grow even worse depending on who New York hires at head coach.

If the Jets opt to cut him, there are quite a bit of teams who would be in the market to sign the 41-year-old signal caller.

The Cleveland Browns immediately come to mind, especially after the report came out that Deshaun Watson had retorn his Achillies and may miss the entire 2025 season.

John Breech of CBS Sports recently listed Rodgers as a potential fit for the Browns this offseason.

"At this point, it's almost a certainty that Rodgers won't be returning to New York. If the Jets decide to cut him, the Browns would be an interesting landing spot," Breech wrote. "For one, after spending his career in both Green Bay and New York, he's already used to playing in cold weather, so the frigid late-season temperatures won't bother him.

"Also, if Rodgers is willing to be a game-manager, the Browns have a good defense and solid enough weapons on offense that he could at least make them competitive. With his career winding down, Rodgers would likely be motivated to win."

While Rodgers may be an upgrade for Cleveland, there's really nothing the Browns can offer the future Hall of Fame quarterback that he can't find elsewhere. Cleveland is far from an ideal landing spot for any quarterback especially with the state of the franchise right now.

