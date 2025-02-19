Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Could Replace $160 Million Star In 1 Scenario
If Aaron Rodgers continues his illustrious career in 2025, where will it be?
The New York Jets announced they will be moving on from Rodgers this offseason and released statements from owner Woody Johnson and general manager Darren Mougey. It’s clear Rodgers will be back, but it has been reported that he was interested in a New York return.
The Jets clearly want to go in a different direction. Who could pick up Rodgers if he wants to play another year?
ESPN’s Adam Schefter suggested the Los Angeles Rams if they were to move on from Matthew Stafford this offseason.
"...(Matthew Stafford) is due $35 million this year, none of it is guaranteed. It's up to those two sides to figure out a number that the Rams can live with, that Matthew Stafford is more comfortable with, that would enable him to continue and finish his NFL career with the Rams," Schefter said. "If the Rams couldn't get a deal done with Stafford, if they decide to trade him––a lot of 'if's' involved––then Aaron Rodgers, in my mind, would be thrilled with the idea of going to Los Angeles. And the Rams could probably get him at a lower cost than it would be for Matthew Stafford."
Los Angeles has a lot of talent and could be really good in 2025. The Rams will be good with Stafford, but also would be good if Rodgers were to come to town. It wouldn’t hurt that there’s been chatter that Davante Adams could go with Rodgers wherever he goes if he keeps playing.
Stafford signed a four-year, $160 million deal and will have a cap hit of over $49 million in 2025 unless the deal is restructured or he is moved.
If the Rams move on from Rodgers, a Rams offense with Rodgers, Adams, Puka Nacua, and Kyren Williams led by Sean McVay could be a really fun idea.
