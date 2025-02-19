Jets $184 Million Duo Named 'Notable Cut Candidates'
Who will stick around with the New York Jets this offseason and who will go?
The only guarantee right now is that the Jets will be moving on from Aaron Rodgers. He surely won’t be the team’s only subtraction, but he at least is the only one that has been announced already.
What’s next for New York? NFL.com’s Matt Okada called both Davante Adams and Allen Lazard “notable cut candidates.”
"That said, assuming Rodgers moves on in some fashion, the Jets also appear likely to move on from Davante Adams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier this month," Okada said. "Productive as Adams was last season, when he turned 32, releasing him would secure nearly $30 million in cap savings for a team in need of an overhaul. This also hinges a bit on what happens with Garrett Wilson, who could be up for an extension if he and the Jets can make nice, but don’t be surprised to see Adams in a new jersey (again) next year.
"Let’s all be honest with each other. Allen Lazard’s presence in Florham Park is 99.9 percent a side effect of Aaron Rodgers’ presence in Florham Park. With the latter headed out of town shortly, I think we can all but guarantee the exit of the wideout as well. Lazard was oddly productive early in 2024, scoring five touchdowns in the first six games, but he disappeared for most of the rest of the season. More importantly, he carries a $13.2 million cap hit in 2025. While New York can only save $6.6 million of that by cutting him pre-June 1, it’s still a worthwhile move, considering the price-to-production ratio and the departure of his longtime quarterback."
Adams has a five-year, $140 million deal and Lazard signed a four-year $44 million deal. Losing both would help the Jets’ cap situation. It’s a new era in New York and Rodgers won’t be the last change.
