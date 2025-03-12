Jets Country

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Deciding Between 2 Historic Franchises: Report

The Jets star has a big decision to make

Patrick McAvoy

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walk on the field after the Jets win over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walk on the field after the Jets win over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

The New York Jets have their new quarterback but not every team is as lucky. 

New York reportedly is signing Justin Fields to be the team’s next quarterback and former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly is still deciding on his next home.

After months of speculation about Rodgers, it certainly sounds like he isn’t retiring. In fact, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that he reportedly is deciding between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.

"I would say for me, it's either Steelers or Giants for Rodgers," Rapoport said. "Sometimes you can get a feel for these things...I've gone back and forth on Rodgers. I don't know, it's a really hard choice. I have some thoughts, but I don't know which way he is leaning."

Rodgers obviously didn’t make a decision on Tuesday. Or at least one that has been shared to the media. New York and Pittsburgh are two of the most historic franchises in the National Football League.

The Giants have four Super Bowl wins but have mightily struggled in recent years. The Steelers have six Super Bowl wins, but haven’t won the big game since 2009.

The Steelers seem closer to contention and recently brought DK Metcalf to town. The Steelers made it to the playoffs in 2024 with Russell Wilson under center. Rodgers has 28 touchdown passes in 2024 and certainly can help a team. It sounds like the Giants or Steelers will have Rodgers in 2025. We should find out more soon.

More NFL: DJ Reed Has Heartfelt Statement After Reportedly Leaving Jets

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News