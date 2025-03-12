Jets’ Aaron Rodgers Deciding Between 2 Historic Franchises: Report
The New York Jets have their new quarterback but not every team is as lucky.
New York reportedly is signing Justin Fields to be the team’s next quarterback and former Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly is still deciding on his next home.
After months of speculation about Rodgers, it certainly sounds like he isn’t retiring. In fact, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport shared that he reportedly is deciding between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday.
"I would say for me, it's either Steelers or Giants for Rodgers," Rapoport said. "Sometimes you can get a feel for these things...I've gone back and forth on Rodgers. I don't know, it's a really hard choice. I have some thoughts, but I don't know which way he is leaning."
Rodgers obviously didn’t make a decision on Tuesday. Or at least one that has been shared to the media. New York and Pittsburgh are two of the most historic franchises in the National Football League.
The Giants have four Super Bowl wins but have mightily struggled in recent years. The Steelers have six Super Bowl wins, but haven’t won the big game since 2009.
The Steelers seem closer to contention and recently brought DK Metcalf to town. The Steelers made it to the playoffs in 2024 with Russell Wilson under center. Rodgers has 28 touchdown passes in 2024 and certainly can help a team. It sounds like the Giants or Steelers will have Rodgers in 2025. We should find out more soon.
