Jets' Aaron Rodgers Decision Impacts Garrett Wilson's Future In NY
There are a lot of changes still to come for the New York Jets this offseason, but it sounds like at least one player could end up sticking around.
Garrett Wilson is just 24 years old and has looked like one of the best receivers in football over the last three years. He's under contract for the 2025 season and has a club option for the 2026 season, but there were rumors that he was going to request a trade if Aaron Rodgers were to return.
The team announced that Rodgers will not be back and ESPN's Rich Cimini shared that New York's chance of keeping Wilson "greatly increases" with Rodgers gone.
"Rodgers' departure greatly increases the chances of Garrett Wilson's return," Cimini said. "There appeared to be tension in their relationship last season, starting with heated conversations on the field in training camp. It bubbled up late in the season, fueling speculation that Wilson might ask for a trade. It became obvious to some players last season that Rodgers was favoring Adams over Wilson in the passing game.
"In 11 games together, Adams was targeted 112 times (third-most in the NFL), Wilson 87. The disparity was even greater in the red zone -- Adams 21, Wilson 11. Wilson, 24, coming off three straight 1,000-yard seasons, is the kind of player most teams would want to be a part of their foundation."
Wilson is a superstar in the making and has yet to tally under 1,000 yards in a season in his career through three years. There's no reason to let him go.
