Jets $33 Million Star Linked To 49ers To Reunite With Robert Saleh
The New York Jets have some serious talent heading to free agency this offseason.
Even before the recent news about the Jets moving on from Aaron Rodgers, New York had a lot of talent heading to the open market. One player who stands out is 28-year-old cornerback DJ Reed. He's arguably the best cornerback heading to free agency and likely will cash in after having a three-year, $33 million deal with New York.
His market value is projected to be over $58 million right now over four years by Spotrac. Any team looking to bolster the cornerback room would be lucky to have him. Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron made a list of four moves he wants to see and one that he mentioned was Reed signing with the San Francisco 49ers.
"New Team: San Francisco 49ers," Cameron said. "With Robert Saleh returning to San Francisco as defensive coordinator, Reed and the 49ers should have a mutual interest in reaching a deal to reunite the cornerback with his former defensive play caller in New York. Reed endured a noticeable drop in PFF coverage grade pre- and post-Saleh coaching with the Jets, with his 90.8 mark plummeting to 54.0 from Week 6 onward this season. Since 2021 — when Saleh was hired as the New York Jets‘ head coach — no defense has run more quarters coverage than Saleh’s Jets.
"During Reed’s time with Saleh in New York, he earned a 90.1 PFF coverage grade in quarters looks. Saleh also highly values an outside cornerback who can stand up in man coverage in his scheme, something Reed has excelled at. In their time together, Reed clocked 469 man coverage snaps, forced an incompletion on more than 17% of targets into his coverage, and earned an 83.1 PFF coverage grade."
Saleh already has moved on to the 49ers. Could Reed head over to San Francisco this offseason as well?
