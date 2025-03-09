Jets’ Aaron Rodgers ‘In Play’ For NFC Contender After Surprising Trade
Things are starting to heat up in the National Football League and that seems to be at least somewhat positive for Aaron Rodgers.
The only guarantee right now is that he won’t be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback in 2025. New York is moving on and we should learn more about his future in the coming days. With free agency kicking off next week, we’re likely going to have to hear something from Rodgers as spots around the league will be taken fairly quickly.
Will he play another year? If so, who wants him? The New York Giants have been tied to him since missing out on Matthew Stafford and now the Minnesota Vikings could be “in play” for him thanks to the trade that sent Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
"Last night appears to have been the start of some QB chaos," Garafolo said. "If Daniel Jones doesn’t remain with the Vikings, that will make it even more chaotic, as Aaron Rodgers could be in play in Minnesota, which would then force the Giants to turn to Plan C…Lots to play out next week."
He’s not the only one who talked about a possible deal as FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz also talked about the possibility.
"Sources: With the Seahawks targeting Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers - whom the Giants have shown interest in - becomes a possibility for the #Vikings as well, as Mike Garafolo also noted," Schultz said.
It sounds like Rodgers will have a chance with a team if he wants to keep playing. Could he replace former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on the 14-win Vikings?
