Jets Country

Jets’ Aaron Rodgers ‘In Play’ For NFC Contender After Surprising Trade

The future Hall of Famer likely is going to have a big week

Patrick McAvoy

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walk on the field after the Jets win over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and wide receiver Davante Adams (17) walk on the field after the Jets win over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images / Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images
In this story:

Things are starting to heat up in the National Football League and that seems to be at least somewhat positive for Aaron Rodgers.

The only guarantee right now is that he won’t be the New York Jets’ starting quarterback in 2025. New York is moving on and we should learn more about his future in the coming days. With free agency kicking off next week, we’re likely going to have to hear something from Rodgers as spots around the league will be taken fairly quickly.

Will he play another year? If so, who wants him? The New York Giants have been tied to him since missing out on Matthew Stafford and now the Minnesota Vikings could be “in play” for him thanks to the trade that sent Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

"Last night appears to have been the start of some QB chaos," Garafolo said. "If Daniel Jones doesn’t remain with the Vikings, that will make it even more chaotic, as Aaron Rodgers could be in play in Minnesota, which would then force the Giants to turn to Plan C…Lots to play out next week."

He’s not the only one who talked about a possible deal as FOX Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz also talked about the possibility.

"Sources: With the Seahawks targeting Sam Darnold, Aaron Rodgers - whom the Giants have shown interest in - becomes a possibility for the #Vikings as well, as Mike Garafolo also noted," Schultz said.

It sounds like Rodgers will have a chance with a team if he wants to keep playing. Could he replace former Jets quarterback Sam Darnold on the 14-win Vikings?

More NFL: Jets' Aaron Rodgers Called 'Dark Horse' For Surprising NFC Contender

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also recieved an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "New York Jets On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News