Jets' Aaron Rodgers Linked To AFC Contender With Legendary Coach
The New York Jets have a tough decision to make with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
While he was productive last season, the 41-year-old comes with baggage and a very expensive contract. Many around football expect the Jets to cut him at some point during this offseason, though I'm not sure that's the right decision.
Sportsnaut's Jason Burgos recently listed the Las Vegas Raiders among the top suitors for Rodgers if the Jets opt to cut him. Las Vegas recently hired legendary coach Pete Carroll as the new head coach of the up and coming squad.
"The Las Vegas Raiders are in a tough spot again in Round 1 of the NFL Draft. Their pick at eight might be just out of range of the top two QBs in this year’s class," Burgos wrote. "And neither Cam Ward nor Shedeur Sanders seems to be worth trading up for.
"After hiring a 73-year-old head coach in Pete Carroll, Las Vegas wants to win sooner rather than later. That is why it would not be out of the question for the team to take a one-season flier on the four-time MVP so he can mentor a QB they take in a later round."
It's unlikely the Raiders can land a top quarterback with their first round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. A trade up is possible if the Raiders can jump the Giants and land a prospect like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, but it's unlikely in the current moment.
Instead, the Raiders could use a second-round pick on a guy like Jalen Milroe from Alabama while picking Rodgers up in free agency if he lands there.
This allows Milroe the time to learn and develop under one of the best signal callers of all time while Rodgers attempts to put the Raiders back on the map.
